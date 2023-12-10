site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Exits game with groin injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Ward left midway through the first quarter without recording a stat. Samuel Womack has entered into the game as the nickel cornerback in Ward's absence.
