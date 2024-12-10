Ward finished Sunday's 38-13 win over Chicago with five tackles (four solo).
Ward tied Talanoa Hufanga and Malik Mustapha (chest) for the second-most tackles on the 49ers on Sunday behind De'Vondre Campbell (seven). Ward has registered 10 tackles (six solo) in his two games back since his three-game absence while he was away from the team attending to a personal matter.
More News
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Plays every snap in return•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Won't return in Week 12•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Back with team Monday•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Won't play Week 11•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Doesn't practice Wednesday•