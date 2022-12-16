Ward suffered a concussion during Thursday's 21-13 win over Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ward was formally cleared to return to Thursday's contest after being evaluated for a head injury, but he remained on the sideline with his helmet off and has since been diagnosed with a concussion. The starting cornerback will have extra time to clear protocols before the 49ers return to action on Christmas Eve against the Commanders, but if he's forced to miss any time, Janoris Jenkins and Ambry Thomas (ankle) could emerge as starting candidates opposite Deommodore Lenoir.