Ward recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) during Monday's 38-10 victory versus the Cardinals.
Ward logged 10 stops for the second time this season during this wire-to-wire win for San Francisco. The 26-year-old did see a slight dip in his usual playing time (85 percent of defensive snaps) after he was temporarily forced out with a groin injury in the first half. Ward has served as the most consistent member of the 49ers' secondary through his first 10 games with the team, recording 56 tackles (40 solo), nine passes defended and one interception, and he should continue to play a prominent role against the Saints' limited passing offense Week 12.