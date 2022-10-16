Ward (groin) has exited Sunday's contest with the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Ward's current absence is definitely a blow to the 49ers secondary, which was already without Jimmie Ward due to a broken hand. While he is out of the game, Samuel Womack and Dontae Johnson will likely be looking at an uptick in snaps.
