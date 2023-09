Ward recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass deflection during the 49ers' 30-23 win against the Rams on Sunday.

Ward's 10 tackles were good for third most on the team, with only Fred Warner (11) and Dre Greenlaw (12) finishing with more. The 27-year-old has now logged 13 tackles (10 solo) and two pass deflections across two games and will look to add to those totals against the Giants on Thursday night.