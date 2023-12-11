Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Ward (groin) has a chance to practice in the week leading up to their Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Ward left the first quarter of Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks with a groin injury and did not return. He has 57 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 games this season as the starting cornerback alongside Deommodore Lenoir. Ward's practice participation will be something to monitor over the course of the week, and if he's unable to suit up against Arizona, Ambry Thomas -- who played 54 defensive snaps and registered four tackles -- will likely fill in as the starter with Lenoir.