Ward (heel) did not practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game at the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Any time Ward misses would represent a major blow to what should otherwise be expected to be one of the top defensive units in the NFL in 2023. If he is forced to sit out in Week 1, it will likely mean increased playing time for 2022 fifth-rounder Samuel Womack and increased fantasy projections for Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.