Ward (groin) will miss the next week at minimum with a soft tissue injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Both Ward and fellow starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are currently out of action, as well as backup Jason Verrett (knee), but could return in time for the final preseason game August 25th against the Texans. In the meantime, Dontae Johnson, Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir got the bulk of work at the position during the 49ers' first preseason game against the Packers, and will likely do so again against the Vikings next Saturday.