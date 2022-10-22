Ward (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ward injured his groin last Sunday against Atlanta and began this week by missing practice Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday. That gives him a chance to play Sunday, which would be a big boost to a San Francisco secondary that will be faced with the daunting task of slowing down Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City's potent passing attack. Ward played his first four NFL campaigns with the Chiefs before joining San Francisco prior to this season.