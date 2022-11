Ward (groin) returned during the first half of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward was able to come back in after exiting with a groin injury in the first quarter. The 26-year-old recorded 46 tackles, nine passes defended and an interception over the first nine games of the season, and he should step back in opposite starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir for the remainder of this contest.