Ward (groin) said he feels good and will practice Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward had been sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a groin strain, but as expected, he should be nearing 100 percent as the regular season draws near. The cornerback signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers this offseason and is expected to be the starter opposite of Emmanuel Moseley in Week 1.

