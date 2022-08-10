San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Ward is dealing with an undisclosed muscle strain and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Ward signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers this offseason and is expected to be the starting cornerback opposite of Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) to start the regular season. However, both of those defensive backs, along with Jason Verrett (knee), are currently sidelined, so San Francisco may need to add some emergency depth before heading into preseason action.