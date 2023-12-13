Ward (groin) will not practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ward went down early against the Seahawks and was not able to return to the game. However, it was reported Monday that head coach Kyle Shanahan believed the 27-year-old had a chance to suit up Week 15 against the Cardinals. So, although a DNP to kick off the practice week isn't the best start, his status for Thursday and Friday's sessions will likely provide better clarity on whether Ward will be able to play.
