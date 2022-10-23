site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-charvarius-ward-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2022
at
3:19 pm ET
•
1 min read
Ward (groin) is active Sunday against the Chiefs.
Ward was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday after suffering the injury in Week 6 against Atlanta. His ability to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs will be a boon to the
49ers secondary, as they take on Kansas City's dangerous passing attack.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/08/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read