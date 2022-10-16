Ward (groin) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ward logged 26 tackles and played 300 defensive snaps over the first five games of the season, and he recorded two stops before exiting against Atlanta. While the exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, the starting cornerback's next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Oct. 23 versus Kansas City.
