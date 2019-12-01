Play

McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

McLaughlin has filled in admirably for the injured Robbie Gould (quadriceps), going seven for eight on his field goal attempts and nailing all eight of his extra points. McLaughlin's services won't be needed for the 49ers on Sunday, as the aforementioned Gould returns from injury.

