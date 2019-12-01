49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Healthy scratch Sunday
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
McLaughlin has filled in admirably for the injured Robbie Gould (quadriceps), going seven for eight on his field goal attempts and nailing all eight of his extra points. McLaughlin's services won't be needed for the 49ers on Sunday, as the aforementioned Gould returns from injury.
More News
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Huge game on SNF•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Starting against Packers•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect as fill-in•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Kicking against Cardinals•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Likely set for Week 11 kicking duties•
-
49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Misses clutch kick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...