McLaughlin went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-8 victory over the Packers.

McLaughlin stayed perfect for the second consecutive week following his ugly shank against the Seahawks back in Week 10. The undrafted rookie continues to start for Robbie Gould (quadriceps), and while the latter is progressing (kicked during practice last week), his status for Sunday's matchup against Baltimore is unclear at the moment. Either kicker would be a solid fantasy option for an offense that is moving the ball with ease recently.