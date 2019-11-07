49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Joins 49ers
The 49ers signed McLaughlin to a contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McLaughlin's opportunity in San Francisco comes with Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad. In the event that Gould isn't able to fully recover in time for Monday's tilt against the Seahawks, McLaughlin stands to handle kicking duties. The Illinois product appeared in four games with the Chargers earlier this season, converting six of nine field-goal attempts and all seven extra-point tries.
