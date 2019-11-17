McLaughlin will be the 49ers' kicker in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals since Robbie Gould (quadriceps) is inactive, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This decision was expected since Gould carried a doubtful tag into this outing. McLaughlin was solid in his first start with the 49ers last week, connecting on three of four field-goal attempts, including two over 40 yards. Although the rookie missed a potential game-winning kick, coach Kyle Shanahan has faith in McLaughlin, and the kicker will look to build off of Week 10's performance in this divisional matchup.