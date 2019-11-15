49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Likely set for Week 11 kicking duties
McLaughlin is expected to remain the 49ers' kicker Sunday against the Cardinals with Robbie Gould (quadriceps) listed as doubtful for the contest, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McLaughlin filled in for Gould in Monday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks, nailing an extra point and field goals from 39, 43 and 47 yards in regulation but badly missing on a 47-yard game winner will less than three minutes left in the extra period. Despite the misfire, McLaughlin appears set to get another shot at redemption in Week 11, barring an unexpected recovery from Gould over the next two days. The 49ers didn't work out any kickers following the Monday night loss, signaling that they're contend to proceed with McLaughlin until Gould is back to full health.
