McLaughlin will likely handle kicking duties Monday against Seattle with Robbie Gould (quadriceps) listed as doubtful.

McLaughlin signed with the 49ers earlier in the week, and it looks like he won't have to wait long to make his debut. Fantasy owners who forget to remove a bye-week kicker from their lineup can fish McLaughlin up off waivers in a pinch.

