McLaughlin converted three of four field-goal attempts along with his lone extra-point try in Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.

McLaughlin was filling in for the seasoned Robbie Gould (quadriceps), and his inexperience showed when he horribly botched an attempt to win the game in overtime. In his defense, the rookie kicker did convert twice late in the game to tie up the contest. Gould's status is still unclear for Sunday's matchup with Arizona, but McLaughlin would surely get bypassed if the former is ready to play.