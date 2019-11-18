49ers' Chase McLaughlin: Perfect as fill-in
McLaughlin converted his lone field-goal attempt from 43 yards out and was 3-for-3 on point-after tries in Sunday's 36-26 win over Arizona.
McLaughlin didn't suffer any mental blocks after shanking a potential game-winning field goal against Seattle last week, as he was a perfect 4-for-4 overall on kicks in a tight contest. Robbie Gould's (quadriceps) status will be up in the air heading into a primetime matchup against the Packers on Sunday, and the rookie fill-in has clearly won back the trust of the team to continue kicking in the event its veteran starter is unable to go.
