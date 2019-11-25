McLaughlin will serve as the 49ers' kicker for Sunday's game against the Packers with Robbie Gould (hip) inactive.

For the third straight game, McLaughlin will work as the team's starting kicker. The rookie has been solid, connecting on four of five field goals and all four extra-point tries. Gould is making progress in recovery, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, so McLaughlin's days in the Bay Area may soon be numbered.