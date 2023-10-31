The Commanders traded Young to the 49ers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

San Francisco has been seeking out a bookend to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, and it appears to have found one finally in Young, who was the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft. Both are Ohio State products, and Young seemingly has bounced back after back-to-back subpar and injury-riddled campaigns with five sacks in seven games so far this season. With the 49ers on bye, Young will have plenty of time to get up to speed with his new team before its next game Sunday, Nov. 12 in Jacksonville.