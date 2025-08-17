49ers' Chazz Surratt: Tallies six tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surratt (undisclosed) tallied six tackles (six solo) during San Francisco's preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.
Surratt is healthy again after having sat out the team's preseason opener last week with an undisclosed injury. He signed the 49ers in May and is now competing for a spot as a backup linebacker on the team's final roster.
More News
-
49ers' Chazz Surratt: Sits out preseason opener•
-
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Sees more defensive work in 2024•
-
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Will play vs. Houston•
-
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Questionable for Thursday night•
-
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Working through heel injury•
-
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Not on injury report•