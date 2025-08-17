default-cbs-image
Surratt (undisclosed) tallied six tackles (six solo) during San Francisco's preseason win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Surratt is healthy again after having sat out the team's preseason opener last week with an undisclosed injury. He signed the 49ers in May and is now competing for a spot as a backup linebacker on the team's final roster.

