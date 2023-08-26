Conley is considered day-to-day with a strained AC joint following Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Chargers, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Conley was ruled out Friday after sustaining this shoulder injury, leaving his status for San Francisco's season opener on Sunday, Aug. 10 up in the air. The 6-foot-3 wideout has been competing for a depth role heading into his age-31 season, so, if this injury winds up lingering over the next couple of weeks, it could impact his chances to make the final 53-man roster. Conley totaled four catches over nine games between Houston and Tennessee last year, and his potential release could open up an opportunity for fellow veterans Willie Snead and Anthony Miller as well as rookie Ronnie Bell.