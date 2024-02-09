Conley finished the 2023 campaign with three receptions for 69 yards across eight games with San Francisco.

Conley spent most of the season on the 49ers' practice squad, sporadically appearing in games for a handful of snaps when needed. It wasn't until his eighth appearance against the Rams in Week 18 that the speedy veteran logged his first catch since signing with San Francisco. At 31 years old, Conley doesn't offer a ton of upside as an impending unrestricted free agent nor as a fantasy asset in 2024.