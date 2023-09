San Francisco elevated Conley from its practice squad ahead of Thursday's game versus the Giants, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) trending towards sitting out in Week 3, the 49ers saw fit to bring Conley up from their practice squad to provide depth at wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey all still healthy though, Conley's path to targets is nearly nonexistent.