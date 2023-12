The 49ers signed Conley to their active roster Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old wideout is in line to appear in his fourth game of the year Sunday after signing with San Francisco's active roster Saturday. Conley has played 28 total snaps (19 offensive and nine on special teams) over his three appearances this season, and he'll likely serve as a depth piece in the 49ers' wide receiver room in Week 14.