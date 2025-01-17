Conley (elbow) appeared in 15 games for the 49ers this season, finishing with six receptions on 12 targets for 76 yards.

Conley finished his second year in San Francisco with similar minimal results from a fantasy perspective. The veteran wideout injured his elbow in the team's final game of the regular season, but the severity of the injury wasn't disclosed. At age 32, Conley is set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.