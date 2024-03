The 49ers re-signed Conley on a one-year deal Saturday.

The veteran wideout will remain in San Francisco after spending last season with the 49ers. Conley saw minimal offensive work in 2023, playing just 110 offensive snaps and recording 69 receiving yards on three receptions. Given that he appeared in only eight games last year, Conley will likely be competing for another depth role in San Francisco's wide receiver room as the offseason progresses.