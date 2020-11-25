Edwards signed a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday.
Edwards has bounced around various football leagues over the past few years. He spent the 2016 offseason with the Raiders before being waived ahead of the regular season. The next three years he spent in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos (2017-18) and the BC Lions (2019), recording 112 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a sack. He'll now serve as reserve option in the secondary with Jaquiski Tartt (toe) and Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) both on IR.