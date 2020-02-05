Play

Thompson signed a reserve/future contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Thompson spent parts of training camp with the 49ers and eventually signed to the practice squad in December, and he's now set to remain with the team for the offseason program. The 25-year-old hasn't seen NFL action since appearing in 13 games as a rookie with the Texans in 2017.

