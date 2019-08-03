Thompson signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson will take the roster spot of Max McCaffrey, who was released Saturday. The second-year receiver played a handful of snaps for the Texans last season, recording a team-high 54 receiving yards in Week 17 with much of the team's receiving corps out due to a litany of injuries. He'll fill a depth role for the 49ers with a number of players ahead of him on the depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories