49ers' Chris Thompson: Teaming with 49ers
Thompson signed a contract with the 49ers on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson will take the roster spot of Max McCaffrey, who was released Saturday. The second-year receiver played a handful of snaps for the Texans last season, recording a team-high 54 receiving yards in Week 17 with much of the team's receiving corps out due to a litany of injuries. He'll fill a depth role for the 49ers with a number of players ahead of him on the depth chart.
