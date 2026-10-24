The 49ers activated Kirk (calf) from injured reserve and removed his questionable designation for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Kirk suffered a calf injury in the early stages of training camp in late July and kicked off the season on injured reserve with a designation to return. San Francisco opened his practice window Thursday, Oct. 15, but the team didn't activate him ahead of this past Monday's win against the Commanders. After practicing fully Wednesday through Friday this week, though, he's now in the clear to make his 49ers debut Sunday. With Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out for Week 7 and three other wide receivers on IR, Kirk will have a good chance to work as the top WR in a receiving corps that includes healthy options Brandin Cooks, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.