Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that the 49ers could open Kirk's (calf) practice window to return from injured reserve in two weeks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan reiterated that Kirk is unlikely to be back at practice next week but is aiming to start participating in sessions following the 49ers' Week 5 tilt against the Seahawks. Kirk opened the season on injured reserve due to a calf injury he sustained in training camp in late July. The 49ers' WR room has been decimated by injuries, with Kirk, Demarcus Robinson (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) all on IR, and veteran Mike Evans injured his ribs during a Week 3 win over the Cardinals. Given the timeline Shanahan provided, it seems Kirk could be available as soon as Week 6 against the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19.