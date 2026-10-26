Kirk played 20 snaps on offense but didn't show up on the box score otherwise during Sunday's 29-20 loss to Atlanta.

Kirk was activated off injured reserve Saturday and was cleared to make his 2026 debut following a near three-month absence due to a calf injury that he sustained during training camp in July. His 20 offensive snaps were fourth-most among 49ers wide receivers, and while he was being eased back into things, his lack of targets was a bit of a let down considering the 49ers were without both Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Both of San Francisco's top pass catchers could be back in action following the Week 8 bye, so Kirk's role for Week 9 against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8 is uncertain.