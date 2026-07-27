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49ers' Christian Kirk: Dealing with calf injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kirk sustained a calf injury during Sunday's practice and is not practicing Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kirk walked off the field with trainers Sunday. Soft-tissue injuries are common during training camp, as players are ramping up to full speed and in pads after a long offseason. The severity of Kirk's calf strain isn't known, but consider him day-to-day. Kirk signed with the Niners in March and is expected to operate as the primary slot receiver alongside Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall this season.

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