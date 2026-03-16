Kirk is slated to sign a one-year, $6 million contract with San Francisco, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Kirk, who is heading into his age-30 season, will join a 49ers wide receiver corps that also houses free agency signee Mike Evans, plus incumbents Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, where he presumably pencils in for the No. 3 role. Across 13 regular-season appearances with the Texans in 2025, Kirk was limited to just a 28-239-1 receiving line on 52 targets, but he flashed down the stretch, combining for 10 catches for 164 yards and two scores (15 targets) during the team's two postseason games. Although he faces crowded competition for targets, with RB Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) also present, Kirk could prove productive while paired with quarterback Brock Purdy in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, if a path to consistent opportunities materializes.