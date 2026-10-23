Kirk (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kirk is expected to be activated from injured reserve Saturday, according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, paving the way for the veteran wideout to make his 49ers debut Sunday. With Mike Evans (Achilles) ruled out, San Francisco is desperate for healthy bodies at the position. Kirk should immediately slide in for significant snaps alongside Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks at wide receiver.