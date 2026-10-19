Kirk (calf), who is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Commanders, is expected to be reinstated from injured reserve ahead of the Week 6 game, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On IR all season while working his way back from a calf injury sustained early in training camp, Kirk appears to be closing in on his 49ers debut after having his 21-day practice window opened Thursday. He proceeded to turn in three consecutive limited practices, which may be enough for the 49ers to activate Kirk to provide aid to a banged-up receiving corps. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Monday's contest and top wideout Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) is listed as questionable and is shaping up as a game-time call after not practicing all week, so Kirk could be needed to handle a meaningful role in the passing game right off the bat if he's activated.