Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that the 49ers may activate Kirk (calf) from injured reserve ahead of Monday's game against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers officially listed Kirk as questionable for Week 6 after opening his practice window this week, which allowed him to log limited practices Thursday and Friday. Shanahan hinted Saturday that Kirk has a chance to make his 49ers debut Monday, and a call on that front could be contingent on the health of top wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles). With Deebo Samuel (hamstring) sidelined for the foreseeable future and three other WRs on IR, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins are the only healthy options at the position on the active roster.