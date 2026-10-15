Kirk (calf) was limited in his return to practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers opened Kirk's practice window to return from injured reserve Thursday, which came only days after head coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Monday that the wide receiver was "unlikely" to practice this week. The team may have been spurred by the fact No. 1 WR Mike Evans is dealing with Achilles soreness in addition to sore ribs and Deebo Samuel's impending multi-week absence due to a strained right hamstring. In any case, San Francisco now has 21 days in which to evaluate Kirk before making a decision to bring him back to the active roster, but it remains uncertain if he has a chance to play Monday versus the Commanders.