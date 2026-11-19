Kirk announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he recently underwent meniscus surgery.

After he had missed the 49ers' first six games of the season while recovering from a calf injury, Kirk landed on injured reserve for the second time this season back on Nov. 7 due to a right knee injury sustained in his team debut Week 7 in Atlanta. Since Kirk didn't specify whether he required a partial meniscectomy or a meniscus repair, his exact recovery timeline isn't known. Regardless, he'll have to miss at least two more games while he's on IR.