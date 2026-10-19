The 49ers downgraded Kirk (calf) to out for Monday's game against the Commanders, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After having his 21-day practice window opened Thursday, Kirk looked to have a realistic chance at returning from injured reserve in Week 6, especially in light of the depleted state of the 49ers receiving corps. However, with Kirk managing only limited participation from Thursday through Saturday, the 49ers will give him at least one more week to increase his practice activity before potentially bringing him back from IR. San Francisco will have Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) -- if active -- along with Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Malik Turner as its options at receiver Monday.