Kirk (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's the first time that Kirk has logged a full session since his 21-day practice window opened Thursday. He was not activated from IR before this past Monday's game against the Commanders, but it looks like the veteran wide receiver is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's road game against the Falcons. Kirk's availability is sorely needed for a 49ers wideout group that will be without Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and could also be without Mike Evans (ribs), the latter of whom aggravated a right Achilles injury during the first half of Monday's win.