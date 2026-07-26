49ers' Christian Kirk: Walks off with trainer

Kirk walked off with an apparent injury during the 49ers' practice Sunday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kirk was seen leaving with a team trainer midway through a practice session, though the nature of the issue is still unclear. The 29-year-old joined San Francisco on a one-year, $6 million deal in March after spending last season in Houston, where he logged 28 catches (on 52 targets) for 239 yards and one touchdown across 13 regular-season games. Kirk will likely open the 2026 campaign as the 49ers' No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall, so it will be worth monitoring his status in the team's upcoming training-camp practices.