49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Active versus Titans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCaffrey (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After an illness impacted his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, McCaffrey worked fully Friday and initially approached Sunday's contest minus a designation. However, on Saturday the running back was added the 49ers' Week 15 injury report due to a back issue. With his availability versus Tennessee confirmed, McCaffrey is back on track to pace his team's backfield in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Next up for San Franciso's backfield touches if McCaffrey is hampered at all would be Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo.
