McCaffrey (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After an illness impacted his practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, McCaffrey worked fully Friday and initially approached Sunday's contest minus a designation. However, on Saturday the running back was added the 49ers' Week 15 injury report due to a back issue. With his availability versus Tennessee confirmed, McCaffrey is back on track to pace his team's backfield in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Next up for San Franciso's backfield touches if McCaffrey is hampered at all would be Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo.